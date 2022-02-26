M'sia seriously concerned over escalation of conflict in Ukraine: PM

BANGKOK: Malaysia is seriously concerned over the escalation of conflict in Ukraine and strongly urges all parties involved to immediately take steps to de-escalate and prevent loss of lives and devastation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said at this critical juncture, every effort should be redoubled to seek a peaceful and amicable solution to the conflict through dialogue and negotiation based on international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

“Malaysia will continue to support such efforts in the interest of maintaining regional and international peace and security, as well as promoting greater prosperity,” he said at a press conference at the end of his three-day official visit to Thailand here today.

He added that the UN Security Council must carry out its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Embassy of Malaysia in Kyiv is currently undertaking evacuation of the remaining eight Malaysian nationals and two of their foreign dependents from Kyiv.

“Thirteen of our nationals had already left Ukraine in the past weeks,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation in the Donbas region, eastern Ukraine.

Following that, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Ukraine has also announced the closure of its airspace for public use, due to the ‘high risk’ to civil aviation.

Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine entered its third day Saturday with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops were heading towards the capital, Kyiv, from several directions.

Putin ordered the military intervention Thursday, days after recognising two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighbouring country but wanted to “demilitarise” and “denasify” Ukraine.-Bernama