M'sia strongly condemns Israeli attack at Al-Aqsa Mosque: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia strongly condemns the attack by Israeli occupation forces on Palestinian civilians and worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the attack on one of the holiest sites for Muslims during the month of Ramadan represented a continuation of assaults and apartheid policy pursued by the Israeli occupation forces against the fundamental rights, lives, livelihoods, and dignity of the Palestinian people.

“Malaysia is gravely concerned by the escalation of violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“I believe that the international community must renew its commitment towards a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ismail Sabri added that Malaysia would also continue to work closely with the international community to seek peace and justice for the Palestinians as well as lasting peace in the Middle Eastern region.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Malaysia's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their struggle for independence from the Israeli illegal occupation, as well as to realise their aspirations to establish an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

More than 100 Palestinians were reported injured when Israeli occupation forces raided the mosque grounds after dawn prayers on Friday.-Bernama