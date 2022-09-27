M’sia supports ITU towards meaningful connectivity: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is committed to supporting the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)’s goals and aspirations in bringing meaningful connectivity, as well as spreading the benefits of digital innovation to all.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said Malaysia, since independence had been an active participant of many of the union’s activities.

He said the Malaysian government also had the honour of presenting its candidature for the ITU Council.

“Once again, it reflects our firm commitment to jointly working together in the spirit of collaboration, consultation, inclusion and multilateralism towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he said at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (ITU PP22) in Bucharest, Romania.

Sharing Malaysia’s journey towards achieving universal connectivity and sustainable digital transformation for its people, he said the three national plans, namely, the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL), National 4th Industrial Revolution Policy and 12th Malaysia Plan, would unify the Malaysian digital economy ecosystem.

Annuar said the initiatives outlined Malaysia’s strategy to affirm the country as a technologically-advanced economy.

“The blue print, MyDIGITAL is a national initiative to transform Malaysia into a digitally-driven, high-income nation and a regional leader in the digital economy.

“The National 4th Industrial Revolution Policy, on the other hand, is a broad, comprehensive national policy that drives coherence in transforming the socio-economic development of the country through ethical use of 4IR technologies,” he added.

The 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), he said, had put forward a comprehensive policy response to the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic and the acceleration of technology adoption for inclusive development and aligning research, as well as development towards commercialisation, wealth generation and economic growth.

Annuar also said that being a multiracial and multireligious country, all citizens in Malaysia were considered as ‘One Family’ under the philosophy of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’, irrespective of race, religion, culture, socio-economic status or even geographical identities.

“Indeed, connect and connectivity are indeed not only important to unite the entire ‘Malaysian Family’ but also now should be considered as part of ‘human rights’, connecting people all over the globe – Global Family or ‘Keluarga Dunia’. -Bernama