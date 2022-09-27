M’sia to host revision of International Security Advisory Mission in October

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia would be hosting the revision of the International Nuclear Security Advisory Service Mission next month, said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

He said the mission would also further assist Malaysia in completing the gap review for improvement in the existing security mechanisms.

“We appreciate IAEA’s (International Atomic Energy Agency) continuous support in implementing the Integrated Nuclear Security Support Plan in Malaysia,” he said in his speech at the 66th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria today.

Dr Adham also expressed appreciation for IAEA’s assistance in various coordinated research projects to foster the exchange of scientific and technical information.

He said Malaysia was also honoured by the recognition as an IAEA collaborating centre in the field of radiation processing, advanced non-destructive testing, and plant mutation breeding.

“Hence, we look forward to renewing the designation of IAEA collaborating centre to continue sharing our expertise with the other member states,” he added.

In concluding his speech, the minister reiterated Malaysia’s firm commitment and continuous support to IAEA, including through timely contributions.

He said Malaysia appreciated the IAEA’s continuous efforts to promote transparency, efficiency and accountability in nuclear technology application for safe and peaceful purposes.-Bernama