M’sia to participate in International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference in Romania

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will participate in the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (ITU PP22) in Bucharest, Romania starting tomorrow until Oct 14.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) who would lead the Malaysian delegation said he would be involved in several meetings and bilateral discussion sessions with foreign countries on telecommunications, digital economy, radio and regulations regarding Malaysia’s role and contribution in the sectors.

“I will deliver a speech during the Ministerial Roundtable today and also deliver a policy statement during the Plenary Session on Sept 27,“ he said in a statement today.

ITU PP22, which will be participated by 181 countries, is very special and significant for the country because Malaysia will bid for a seat in ITU Council under Region E (Asia and Australasia) for 2023-2026 term, he said.

Therefore, in addition to organising a reception on Sept 29, Annuar said he and the Malaysian delegation would spend their time there to meet their counterparts to garner support for Malaysia.

Annuar said Malaysia’s direct involvement in the ITU PP22 conference would have a major impact on local experts who would benefit from ITU’s telecommunications and ICT development programmes.

The Malaysian delegation to ITU PP22 includes Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) deputy secretary-general (Telecommunications Infrastructure and Digital Economy) M. Sivanesan and interim chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

Others are Malaysian Ambassador to Romania Tengku Datuk Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin as well as representatives from telecommunications network providers such as Telekom Malaysia, Maxis and Digi as well as MEASAT.-Bernama