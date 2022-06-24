M'sia, Vietnam will collaborate in promoting women & children's socio-economic empowerment

BANGKOK: Malaysia and Vietnam will collaborate in promoting women and children’s socio-economic empowerment in the post-Covid-19 era.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun(pix) said steps need to be taken as women and children, especially girls, are among the vulnerable groups that are most affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, she said Malaysia and Vietnam will work closely to increase women’s participation in the economy as well as help children return to school to make up for learning losses due to school closures.

“Malaysia and Vietnam will collaborate in helping women and children to uplift their lives in the post-Covid-19 era,” she told Bernama, here, today.

Earlier, Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held a bilateral meeting with Rina at the sidelines of the 2022 Global Summit of Women.

Rina said Xuan also proposed for Malaysia and Vietnam to work closely in ensuring Vietnamese workers in Malaysia – especially women – in various sectors are protected.

“I will convey this matter to the Minister of Human Resources (Datuk Seri M Saravanan),” she said.

She added that statistics showed there are about 9,500 Vietnamese workers in Malaysia.-Bernama