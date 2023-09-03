M’sia will continue engagement with Asean members to find solution to Myanmar crisis: Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to engage with Asean member countries in finding a final solution to end the political crisis in Myanmar, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (pix).

He said that this was because the conflict in Myanmar does not only need to be dealt with by Malaysia, but the solution requires the agreement of all Asean members because it involves issues related to the bloc.

“In this context (Myanmar conflict), we understand that the issue at hand is very, very complicated so much so that there is the possibility of other powers coming in later to intervene.

“It will create an atmosphere of what we call a ‘flashpoint’ in the area and will make the Southeast Asian region unsafe,“ he said during the Ministers’ Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) who asked whether Malaysia and other Asean countries are prepared to impose economic sanctions on Myanmar to put pressure on the fellow member country to restore democracy.

Zambry also reiterated Malaysia's stand not to recognise junta rule in Myanmar following the military coup in the country on Feb 1, 2021.

“Malaysia is indeed very concerned about the prolonged political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, even though it shows no signs of abating.

“The implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus (5PC) has not yet reached a satisfactory level, but Malaysia is continuing efforts to help Myanmar achieve a solution to the conflict in the country,“ he said.

The five points: call for an immediate end to violence in the country; dialogue among all parties; the appointment of a special envoy; humanitarian assistance by Asean; and the special envoy’s visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties (in the conflict).

Apart from that, Zambry said that despite the big crisis happening in Myanmar at the moment, the Malaysian Embassy in Myanmar still continues to operate and serves to inform about developments in the country.

“Although the current situation is quite difficult, we still maintain our embassy there through a charge d’affaires in an effort to ensure that the discussion and engagement process (with ASEAN members) can continue from time to time.

“In fact Myanmar is still one of the members of Asean. Like it or not what happens there will have an impact on our country,“ he said in response to another supplementary question from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) who wanted to know the impact of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Myanmar in the long term following Malaysia’s stance of not recognising Myanmar’s junta rule.

Feb 1, 2023 marked exactly two years since the military led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took control of Myanmar and since then, Myanmar has been in turmoil and sparked battles in all corners of the country in addition to affecting the economy.

Myanmar's military regime has extended a state of emergency by another six months and postponed elections due to be held by August as the junta battles anti-coup fighters across the country. -Bernama