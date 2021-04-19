M’sian arrested in S’pore with narcotics enough to feed 12,000 drug abusers for a week

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old Malaysian was arrested in Singapore last Friday for suspected drug trafficking offences, where the drugs confiscated from him could feed up to 12,000 drug abusers for a week.

Singapore Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), in its statement on its website, said the youth was arrested in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Ave 4 by its officers.

The drugs, weighing more than 40 kg recovered from the youth, were valued at S$2.3 million (RM7.1 million) and they include 16,548g of heroin, 2,033g of ‘Ice’, 23,687g of cannabis, and 110 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets.

The man was arrested with a total of four bundles of cannabis weighing 3,915g with him, and a search at his hideout – a residential unit in the same vicinity – found more drugs in a black/yellow duffel bag and black/red backpack.

A total of eight bundles containing about 3,782g of heroin and two bundles containing about 2,033g of ‘Ice’, and 110 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets were seized from his bedroom. Also, a total of 27 bundles containing about 12,766g of heroin and 20 bundles containing about 19,772g of cannabis were further seized from the storeroom.

“Investigations into the drug-related activities of the suspect are ongoing,” CNB said.

The total amount of drugs seized in the operation is sufficient to feed 7,880 heroin abusers, 1,160 ‘Ice’ abusers and 3,380 cannabis abusers for a week, it said. — Bernama