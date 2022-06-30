M’sian bowlers win two silvers, one bronze at Under-21 world meet

KUALA LUMPUR: The national squad recorded a commendable achievement by winning two silvers and one bronze at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Under-21 World Championship in Helsingborg, Sweden today.

In the championship held at Olympia Bowling, Ahmad Azriq Izamudin won the men’s singles silver after registering an overall score of 666 pinfalls, losing to Sweden’s Carl Eklund who had 730 pinfalls in the final.

In the women’s singles, Alya Addini Zulamri also had to settle for silver after losing to Singapore’s Colleen Pee.

Alya Addini lost the first game after scoring 190 pinfalls while Pee had 213 pinfalls.

Both players were then tied on 212 pinfalls in the second game before Pee won the deciding game with a 60-40 score.

The pair of Airel Amri Suhaimi-Megat Zaqrul Haiqal Megat Zairudin took bronze after they lost to Sweden’s Carl Eklund-Robin Ilhammar in the men’s doubles semi-finals.

Eklund-Ilhammar recorded a total of 467 pinfalls while Airel Amri-Megat Zaqrul registered 378 pinfalls over two games.-Bernama