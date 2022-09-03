M’sian Deputy FM to hold bilateral meetings in Algeria, Bahrain

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar(pix)will hold bilateral meetings in Algeria from Sept 3 to 5, and Bahrain from Sept 6 to 8.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in Algeria, Kamarudin is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ramtane Lamamra and President of the National People’s Assembly of Algeria, Ibrahim Boughali.

He will also have an engagement with the Algerian Institute of Diplomatic and International Relations (L’Institut Diplomatique et des Relations Internationales).

Meanwhile, in Bahrain, he is scheduled to have separate meetings with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal, Advisor to His Majesty the King for Diplomatic Affairs Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, and Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

“The meetings held during the visits will enhance Malaysia’s bilateral relations with Algeria and Bahrain, including in the areas of trade, investment, education and religious affairs.

“The meetings held during the visit will also provide an opportunity for Malaysia to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement added, noting the deputy foreign minister will be accompanied by officials from Wisma Putra.

In 2021, Algeria was Malaysia’s tenth largest trading partner in the African region with total trade valued at RM1.36 billion, while Bahrain was Malaysia’s ninth largest trading partner in the West Asia region with total trade valued at RM1.46 billion, said the statement.-Bernama