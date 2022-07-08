M'sian Masters: Gregoria continues to haunt Yamaguchi, eyeing finals

KUALA LUMPUR: The success of defeating world champion Akane Yamaguchi from Japan in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters 2022 has lifted the spirits of Indonesian women's singles player Gregoria Mariska Tunjung(pix) in the hunt for her first final in the Super 500 tournament.

The 2017 world junior champion stunned Yamaguchi, who is also the top seed and world number one singles player, 25-23, 15-21, 21-10.

Interestingly, this is the second time in a row Gregoria has defeated Yamaguchi after beating the latter 21-14, 21-14 in the first round of the 2022 Malaysian Open last week.

Gregoria, who is unseeded, said the semi-final action against third seed An Se Young tomorrow will also be a chance to avenge a previous defeat to the South Korean.

Se Young had eliminated her in the first round of the 2022 All England Championships in Birmingham, England, in March, 21-16, 21-4.

“I lost to Se Young in the All England, but this time I want to maximise the target and try my best to win tomorrow,“ she said when met by reporters after the quarterfinal fixture at Axiata Arena, here, today.

Commenting on today's action, Gregoria said she was grateful to be able to take advantage of the situation with Yamaguchi who did not seem to be in her best form.

Meanwhile, Yamaguchi said she was not unnerved by her exit from the Malaysian Masters.

After she suffered a shock early exit in the Malaysian Open last week, she was pleased to improve on that by at least checking into the last eight.-Bernama