M’sian police hand over three women involved in human trafficking to Thai police

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today handed over three Thai women believed to be part of a syndicate involved in human trafficking into Malaysia, to the Royal Thai Police.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said the three women, in their 30’s and on the wanted list of Thai police, were detained last Oct 29 along with two Indonesian men after PDRM obtained information from their Thai counterpart.

“We believe that the two Indonesian men were not in any way directly involved in the syndicate but merely working with them here in Malaysia. Other than these five, there are no more suspects, not at this point of time.

“Following the raid, four women (two Thais and two Indonesians) were rescued and are currently sheltered under the interim protection order,” he told a press conference at the PDRM Air Wing Unit (PGU), here, today.

Acryl Sani said the three suspects were being deported under the Immigration Act 1959/63 as their passports had been revoked by the Thai authority.

Meanwhile, Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner-General, Surachate Hakparn who was also present at the press conference, thanked PDRM for its cooperation to cripple cross-border crimes, especially human trafficking.

“Our close relationship has led us to this success. We will continue to work closely together to curb transborder crimes,“ he said.

Also present was Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan. -Bernama