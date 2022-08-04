M’sian students abroad urged not to be influenced by anti-establishment ideologies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian students who are pursuing their studies abroad have been reminded not to be influenced by anti-government and anti-establishment beliefs and ideologies, said Rural Development Minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid(pix).

“When we pursue our studies overseas, there will be many teachings, ideologies and information. There are students influenced by certain beliefs before ending up in anti-establishment and anti-government groups.

“We don’t want our students to be influenced (by such beliefs) and ending up discrediting and condemning Malaysia,” he said in his speech at the pre-departure of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA)-sponsored students abroad today.

Mahdzir said foreign teachings and ideologies, at times, hide behind non-governmental organisations (NGOs) related to the environment, climate change and others, to obscure their real activities.

He added that MARA-sponsored students are ambassadors who carry Malaysia’s name abroad and should equip themselves with a strong sense of identity, as well as high self-motivation to live overseas.

A total of 1,246 MARA-sponsored students will pursue their studies at the Bachelor’s and Master’s levels in the United States of America, Australia, Russia and India.

All of them will depart in stages beginning next month.-Bernama