M’sian victim of job scam cremated in Thailand

BANGKOK: It was the hardest goodbye that Goi Chee Kong and his wife had to make as their son Goi Zhen Feng, who was believed to be a victim of a job fraud syndicate and died on May 11 in Thailand, was cremated today.

The cremation ceremony at Hin Kong Temple in Si Racha, about 120 km southeast of Bangkok, was attended by Chee Kong 50, and his 45-year-old wife.

Also present was Teruntum (Pahang) State Legislative Assembly member Sim Chon Siang, who assisted Chee Kong in Bangkok since the couple arrived here on Aug 30.

Sim said Zhen Feng is expected to “return” home tomorrow.

“Goi (Chee Kong) and his wife will fly back to Malaysia tomorrow, bringing their son’s ashes.

“A final rites is expected to be perform in Ipoh, Perak on Sunday,” he told Bernama.

On Aug 30, Chee Kong and wife flew to Bangkok to bring their son, who was said to be ill and receiving treatment at Mae Sot Hospital.

However, they were informed that Zhen Feng, 25, had already died at 2 am on May 11.

The couple eventually found out that their son was a victim of a job fraud syndicate in Myawaddy, Myanmar. They were also informed by the doctor that the deceased had been abused before being sent to the hospital by a job fraud syndicate group on April 11, using the fake name “Mun Jun Hong” and a fake passport number.

The victim was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where he died (on May 11). His body was buried at the Si Racha cemetery in Chonburi province under the fake name.

On September 2, the victim’s family had to raise funds to pay off the hospital bill of about RM40,000 before they could obtain a death certificate to conduct a DNA test, cremate the body, and bring the victim’s ashes back to Ipoh.

On Sept 13, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test result confirmed Chee Kong is (99.99 per cent) the biological father of the victim.-Bernama