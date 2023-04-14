M’sian woman refers to delivery rider as “Bodoh”, offers nasty, unsolicited advice

BEING considerate of deliverymen is the least we can do as they undoubtedly play a significant role in convenience, particularly during the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Recently, an unfortunate delivery rider was left with nasty comments on his food sharing app. The screenshots of the Malaysian woman’s, blatant rudeness was leaked online and went viral. She seems to have written an angry remark on the address slip, presumably for the rider,

The woman complained “Look at the map carefully and place the parcel at the right house. If you’re stupid and can’t look at the map, then you shouldn’t be a rider.”

She went on to give a detailed description of where her home was, saying that it was located directly in front of a lemongrass tree on a street in a Johor village. Despite this, it would be obvious that she neglected to provide her phone number on the package for the rider to use in case of emergency.

It goes without saying that online users were both amused and shocked by her nastiness especially when the mistake was not necessarily from the rider.

According to the local newspaper China Press, some individuals were even able to locate her house roughly on Google Maps before geotagging it with her name and the phrase “bodoh” (dumb).

Many online users expressed their shock in a series of remarks at how the woman lacked even the appearance of courtesy.

The viral video exposed her poor behaviour, with comments like “The first thing you should do is respect other people’s occupation, this is just basic morals.” And “Actually, the address isn’t a problem, the problem is with her attitude.”

Your thoughts, guys? Was she acting inappropriately, especially considering that the rider was helping her out?