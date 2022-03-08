M’sians in S’pore join hands to bring postal votes for Johor election

SINGAPORE: As Johoreans vote this Saturday for the 15th Johor State Election, voters from the state working and residing across the Causeway will be voting too, through postal votes.

Hence, volunteers among Malaysians under the auspices of 1thirdmedia Movement, have joined hands to collect the postal votes around Singapore and take it back to Johor.

About 5,000 postal votes have been collected so far.

“Two deliveries were made on last Saturday and Sunday (March 6 and 8), respectively. The third and final delivery will be made on March 10,” a volunteer Farrah Diyana Mohamad Ali told Bernama.

According to Diyana, 34, five collection points have been set up to cover the central, eastern, western, northern and southern sectors of the island nation before they were consolidated to be taken back to Johor.

“It is to make it easier for those who are tied up with work to send ballot envelopes to the postal service here. At least it can save time and cost,” said Diyana.

For the first three days since March 1, the Malaysian Election Commission (EC) is reported to have issued a total of 36,729 postal ballot papers to those entitled to vote by post for the Johor state assembly election.

Of the total, 7,814 postal votes were issued for the Form 1B category, namely Malaysian citizens who are abroad.

All votes must be returned to the relevant State Legislative Assembly Managing Officer before 5 pm on polling day, which is on Saturday (March 12).

Meanwhile, Hafeez A Jaz, 36, who is willing to take the responsibility to send the postal ballot on Thursday (March 10), is proud to do the job for the sake of the country.

“I don’t think it’s a burden. In fact, this is a vote to determine the direction of the state of Johor for the next five years,“ said the father of two.

He will use the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) on Thursday and is expect to reach Larkin Sentral at 1.30pm.-Bernama