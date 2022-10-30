M’sians in Seoul in need of assistance, latest update can contact embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians in need of consular assistance or latest update after the deadly stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday can contact the Malaysian embassy in South Korea at their contact line.

The embassy can be reached at +8210 8974 8699, the embassy said in its Instagram post at noon today.

According to the embassy, it is also currently in touch with relevant authorities and is following the current developments of the tragedy which killed at least 151 people during Halloween celebrations last night.

As of 9am Sunday, a total of 151 people, including 19 foreigners whose nationalities include those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, were killed and 82 others injured.

Of the deceased, 97 are female and 54 are male, according to Yonhap News Agency.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed the nation live from the presidential office, saying Saturday’s “tragedy and disaster should never have happened.”

The president also announced a period of national mourning over the stampede.

The stampede marked the worst tragedy in South Korea since the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol that killed 304 people, mostly high school students.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted many Covid-19 restrictions. Most of the people on the streets were wearing Halloween costumes.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be known.-Bernama