PETALING JAYA: Seventy-two percent of Malaysians ranked “attractive salary and benefits” as the most important employee value proposition (EVP) they seek in an ideal employer. “Work-life balance” comes in a close second at 69%.

Randstad, the world’s leading human resources solutions agency, today released the results of its annual Employer Brand Research in Malaysia.

Commissioned by Randstad and independently conducted by Kantar TNS, the Randstad Employer Brand Research explores the top EVP factors that influence employees and job seekers in their search for a new career.

“The issue of unmatched salary expectation is not new, yet it’s the most complex to resolve. There are many factors that come into play when it comes to salary calculation, such as salary legacy, cost of the rising standard of living, mismatch in skills and experience, gender disparity and more,” Randstad Malaysia Head of Operations, Fahad Naeem, said,

“Employers need to conduct regular audits to ensure salary equality and competitiveness, and find out if their investment in skills development of their workforce is adequate enough to retain their high performing talent.”

The top five employee value propositions that Malaysia’s respondents seek in an ideal employer in 2021 are:

Attractive salary & benefits: 72%

Work-life balance: 69%

Strong management: 64%

Covid-19 safe work environment: 63%

Financially healthy: 62%

“Employees and job seekers are increasingly looking to their employers to tide them through the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly to protect their income and ensure job stability,” Naeem said.

“A strong management has a critical role to play in ensuring good corporate financial performance and a Covid-19 safe work environment to keep their employees safe. This means being able to take actions quickly to protect the business and their workforce, even if they have limited information to work with.”