M'sians studying abroad must fulfill MDC's standards to register as dentists

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians who wish to pursue dentistry in overseas institutions must meet the standards set by the Malaysian Dental Council (MDC) to enable them to be registered as dentists and practice in the country.

MDC chairman Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said the council had set the new standards at its fourth meeting under the Dental Act 2018 on Aug 2, last year.

“The MDC has agreed that the standards on the minimum requirements for going abroad will apply to study courses that begin on July 1, 2023, onwards,“ he said.

Among the standards set by the MDC under Section 29 (2)(a) of the Dental Act 2018 for training in overseas institutions are minimum entry requirements being equivalent to local entry requirements, full-time training mode and a dentistry training period of not less than four years.

Another condition is to meet the prescribed training modules or components; clinical experience of not less than 2,000 hours; as well as qualifications that allow the student to be registered as a dentist in the country.

The standards set by the MDC as well as the minimum requirements can be accessed through its website at https://mdc.moh.gov.my/ under the ‘Registration’ link.

Dr Noor Hisham said in accordance with Section 29 (2)(c) of the Act, overseas graduates who wish to register with MDC after Dec 31, 2026, are required to sit for the Professional Qualifying Examination if the qualifications from abroad meet the standards set by the council.

“The requirement to sit for the Professional Qualifying Examination for graduates from abroad who wish to register with MDC before Jan 1, 2027, is still subject to the list of degrees that were not previously recognised under the Dental Act 1971,“ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also requested those who were interested in pursuing dentistry as well as all other stakeholders to keep abreast of the latest conditions and requirements through MDC’s official website. -Bernama