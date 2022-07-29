Ma'al Hijrah: Tolerance prevents unnecessary disputes, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on the people to be tolerant and sincere to avoid unnecessary disputes so as to take the country to greater heights.

The prime minister called on Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) to maintain harmony and unity by practising the concept of 'Tasamuh' or tolerance, as demanded in Islam and a trait that is universal.

“The spirit of Tasamuh was introduced by Prophet Muhammad SAW while developing the holy city of Madinah where the Ansar (local inhabitants of Madinah) and Muhajirin (early followers of Islam who migrated from Makkah to Madinah) adopted the spirit of tolerance that went on to create a loving society that transcended creed and colour,” he said.

He said this in his message in conjunction with the Ma'al Hijrah 1444H/2011M celebration, themed “Keluarga Malaysia Catalyst for Prosperity”, which was broadcast on local television stations tonight.

Ismail Sabri said the spirit of Tasamuh was adopted by members of parliament when they unanimously approved the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No.3) on the provisions of banning MPs from changing parties in Dewan Rakyat yesterday, in which political differences were set aside for the sake of Keluarga Malaysia.

The prime minister said Malaysia has also successfully entered the transition to endemic phase after over two years of battling both health and economic issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with a spirit of togetherness.

He said the main focus now is to jointly catalyse health and economic prosperity for the sake of all Malaysians.

“Alhamdulillah, due to (our) efforts and togetherness, today, we have weathered the impact from this global crisis although the effects can somewhat still be felt,” he said.

Ismail Sabri called on Keluarga Malaysia to appreciate the Ma'al Hijrah event and apply it in today's context by trying to change themselves into better individuals and for the benefit of others.

“Within the scope of our own duties, we are all responsible for ensuring that relationships between members of the community run on the principles of inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude as emphasised in the Keluarga Malaysia concept.

“Apply the values ​​of this Hijrah event so that it becomes a catalyst for the country’s prosperity and the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.-Bernama