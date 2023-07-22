MA63 : Abang Johari determined to continue efforts of Sarawak's previous leaders

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) has assured that he will continue the efforts of previous leaders in restoring the rights of Sarawak as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Speaking at a rally and parade in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th Independence anniversary celebration at Padang Merdeka here today, he said the struggle will continue until all provisions and rights of the state in the agreement are respected and fulfilled.

Recalling the history of Sarawak’s formation, he said the five previous state leaders had laid a solid foundation in developing the state over the past six decades.

“They laid a solid foundation in uniting the people of different races and religions, planning development to modernise Sarawak's economy, the devolution of power and return of the state’s rights as enshrined in the MA63 and the Intergovernmental Committee (IGC) report,“ he said.

The five leaders who have held the Sarawak Chief Minister post were Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan, Datuk Tawi Seli, Tun Abdul Rahman Ya'akub, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

In the meantime, Abang Johari also thanked the Unity Government leadership for recently agreeing to return 52 lots of undeveloped land to the state government, including the historic Sarawak Post Office building.

Themed ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’, today's celebration also saw over 70 contingents taking part in the parade and rally organised to commemorate the event.

A sea of yellow, black and red Sarawak flags decorated Padang Merdeka amid a crowd of about 10,000 who had gathered at the area since 6am today. -Bernama