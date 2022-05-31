MABC exploring ways to assist Malaysia in reducing food-based inflation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Australia Business Council (MABC) Committee for Food and Agriculture recently held a formal discussion to explore ways to assist the Malaysian government and all stakeholders in the ongoing efforts to reduce food-based inflation in the country.

MABC said it also welcomes the government’s move to reduce red tape and related processing costs associated with food imports, particularly in the removal of Approved Permits (AP).

“MABC will continue to work closely with the Malaysian government and all stakeholders to achieve a sustainable future,” it said in a statement today.

It said the government’s intention to increase the use of technology throughout the supply chain is also a welcomed move.

“In line with global best practices, this initiative should look at ‘congestion busting’ and the removal of bottlenecks within the compliance framework,” it added.

On May 18, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government has agreed not to impose the AP requirement to import foodstuffs into the country with immediate effect.

The decision was reached at a Cabinet meeting chaired by him on the same day towards ensuring sufficient food supply in the country.-Bernama