MACA landslide: Govt to provide 19 residential units for those affected

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will provide 19 residential units for staff and officers of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and their families who were affected by the landslide that occurred near the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) on April 25.

Public Service Department director-general Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamad said the houses are located close to the academy and other government facilities would be utilised to ensure the MACA continues to run smoothly.

“Together with Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam and Public Works Department deputy director-general, Zulkipli Nasri, we have decided to provide lodging for those affected,” he told reporters after inspecting the landslide site here today.

Earlier, the MACA premises was vacated and 45 people were evacuated after a landslide occurred at its main entrance at about 1.30 pm last Tuesday.

Some 22 officers, 16 cleaning personnel and seven quarters residents, including the officers’ family members were moved to a safe area.

In addition, Zukapli said an alternative road will be temporarily constructed to facilitate the work of those involved as well as for the removal of MACA vehicles from the area.

He added that the road construction is expected to be completed in two weeks.

He said apart from installing ground movement detectors at the site, the landslide debris would also be cleared today.

“We will install sensors to monitor the soil movement. From there, we will do a proper design and will try to restore the access area to its original state as soon as possible,” he said.

The joint assessment and analysis by JKR and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department yesterday affirmed the preliminary investigation which found that the incident was due to two main factors, namely stagnant water and a broken underground pipe next to the entrance to the 40-year-old academy. -Bernama