Macau Scam: Selangor records RM19.8 mln in losses

SHAH ALAM: Macau scam cases in the state are at an alarming level with 156 cases recorded from January to April this year involving RM19.8 million in losses.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed(pix) said of the total, the majority of cases involved fraudulent online transactions by scammers posing as officers from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Employees Provident Fund Lembaga Tabung Haji as well as individuals selling goods in large quantities.

Speaking at the Police Undergraduate Voluntary Corps (Kor SUKSIS) graduation ceremony, here today, he said the victims of online fraud cases comprised people from various backgrounds including civil servants and private sector employees.

He said usually victims would panic and feel anxious, especially when their call was connected to the ‘police’ causing them to fall victim to Macau scam syndicates.

“...it is illogical for IRB to connect a call to a police officer. IRB and the police do not share the same office. Therefore, I would like to advise the public not to panic easily if they receive such calls,” he added.

Meanwhile, Arjunaidi said amendments to Section 420 of the Penal Code that provides for punishments for cheating offences must be made to ensure it is in line with current technological developments.-Bernama