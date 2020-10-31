Macau scam suspect remanded 21 days under POCA

KUALA LUMPUR: A man arrested by police after initially giving them the slip following his release by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been remanded for 21 days under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the suspect has been remanded for alleged involvement with a Macau Scam and online gambling syndicate.

“The remand order, from today until Nov 20, was read out to the suspect at the Jinjang central lockup this morning,” he said when contacted here.

Earlier new reports said the suspect had been remanded for three days for investigation under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

On Oct 13, MACC confirmed that a man nabbed in connection with a money-laundering syndicate linked to the businesses of several local celebrities had fled its headquarters in Putrajaya on Oct 11 before he could be rearrested following his release.

On Oct 16, police released details of a man wanted in connection with three cases of online gambling in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

The suspect is also said to be the coordinator of Macau Scam activities in China.

On Oct 27, Bernama reported that police had arrested the suspect at a hotel resort outside the Klang Valley. — Bernama