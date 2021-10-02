MACC arrests CEO in connection with incomplete uCustoms project

KUALA LUMPUR: The chief executive officer of a company linked to the Customs Department’s uCustoms system project was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

Sources said the suspect, in his 50s, was detained while present at the Putrajaya MACC headquarters to record his statement in connection with the case investigation.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the arrest but did not provide further details.

On Sept 29, Azam said the MACC will investigate the uCustoms system worth RM397.43 million, which has yet to be completed since the project began in October 2013.

He said he had instructed his deputy commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahya to head a task force to probe the issue which was raised in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2019 Series 2.

The audit report revealed that the UCustoms system to replace the Customs Information System failed to be completed within 86 months after being given five extensions of time (EOT).

It said a total of RM272.99 million had been paid to the suppliers and Project Management Office, while only one Liquidated Ascertained Damage (LAD) amounting to RM55,660 was imposed. -Bernama