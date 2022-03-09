MACC detains five on suspicion being involved in fake visit pass syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: A man with the title ‘Datuk’ and a couple were among five individuals detained by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of being ‘insiders’ in a syndicate producing fake Visitor’s Passes for Temporary Employment (PLKS) as well as money laundering.

The suspects, aged 34 to 47, were detained after they recorded their statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

A source said the suspects were believed to be involved in the activities from 2015 to 2020.

“All the suspects will be charged under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism. Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, and will be charged in the Sessions Court, Kuala Lumpur tomorrow involving over 100 counts,“ said the source.

Meanwhile, the MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering Division director Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

He said the charges would involve assets owned as a result of illegal activities, such as cash, luxury watches, vehicles, land and houses.

According to him, all the suspects will also be charged in other courts in Selangor, Kelantan, Pahang, Terengganu and Melaka.

In April last year, the MACC and the Immigration Department were reported to have crippled one of the largest syndicates involved in the production of fake PLKS, with almost RM10 million in 147 accounts frozen and over RM25 million in assets sealed and seized.-Bernama