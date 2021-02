KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a political party state deputy chairman along with two company directors in connection with a project involving a ministry in 2019.

MACC, in a statement, said the suspect, who is also linked to a former minister, was detained in Ipoh, Perak yesterday.

“MACC also seized RM1.2 million in cash, believed to be from corrupt means, stashed in the house and also from an office used as proxy for the former minister and the deputy chairman.

“Company and individual accounts amounting to RM77 million have been frozen for investigation,” the statement read.

MACC also seized a luxury car used by the former minister as his official car and which is believed to be owned by a director of the company to which the project was awarded.

“Investigations are ongoing and all parties are urged not to speculate on the matter,” the statement said. — Bernama