MACC detains project director over RM2.4m in false claims

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a company project director for allegedly submitting false claims amounting to RM2.4 million in connection with the payment of an undersea cable project in a northern state.

An MACC source informed that the remand order for five days starting today was issued by Magistrate Noorlynna Hanim Abd Halim at Magistrate Court 4, Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today to assist in the investigation of the case.

The 46-year-old male suspect was held in the federal capital at about 4pm yesterday when he came to give his statement at the Kuala Lumpur MACC office.

“The company handling the project is believed to have made an additional payment of about RM2.4 million to the contractor company when it submitted a claim invoice based on a document containing false details,“ according to the source.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap when contacted confirmed the arrest which was to facilitate investigations under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.-Bernama