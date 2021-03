PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki (pix) has given his assurance that the agency will carry out its duties professionally based on the law.

In a statement today following a courtesy call by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to his office, he said the agency is monitored by five independent panels which also implements their duties based on the law and according to their jurisdiction.

“I have received a courtesy call from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the Opposition Leader at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

“In the meeting, I heard several current issues raised by Datuk Seri Anwar which are of concern to him,” he said in a statement.

According to Azam, MACC also appreciates the support of the Opposition Leader on the agency in its efforts to weed out corruption effectively in the country.

Meanwhile, Anwar who is also the MP for Port Dickson said he supported the action of MACC to curb corruption in the country after the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index issued by Transparency International (TI) is still at worrying level. — Bernama