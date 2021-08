KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for two men to facilitate its investigations into a court case.

The MACC, in a statement today, said the two individuals are Azmi Thani, 55, and Wong Wai Kit, 42.

Azmy Thani’s last known address was No 6, Jalan UB8, Ukay Bestari, Hulu Klang, 68000 Ampang, while Wong Wai Kit’s last known address was No 35-3-1, Tingkat 3, Jalan BP 7/13, Bandar Bukit Puchong, 47120 Puchong.

Those with information on the two men can contact investigation officer Mohd Izhar Hedree Sani at 010-3364136 or 03-55256500. — Bernama