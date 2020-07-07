MACC nabs couple and daughter over false Socso claims

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple and their daughter were arrested today on suspicion of being involved in a syndicate which made false claims totalling more than RM1 million to the Social Security Organisation (Socso), according to a source.

The suspects, aged between 35 and 67, were arrested at about 2.15 pm when they turned up at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Putrajaya to give their statements.

The source said the suspects had allegedly acted as agents of a syndicate falsifying medical reports filed by Socso contributors for insurance claims for temporary disability, permanent disability and invalidity pension.

“The medical reports submitted by the applicants are believed to contain false information to enable compensation payments to be made out by Socso. In return, the applicants would have to pay a certain amount to the agents after receiving the compensation.

“It is understood that the offences were committed between 2015 and 2018, involving compensation worth more than RM1 million,” the source added.

Putrajaya MACC director Hasbilah Mohamad Salleh, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

“The suspects are expected to be taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application,” he said. -Bernama