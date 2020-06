KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained four company directors for alleged involvement in a syndicate responsible for misappropriation of subsidised cooking oil supply quota.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya today confirmed all four arrests.

“According to the MACC’s rough calculation, the syndicate has been profiting on subsidy payments of RM21.6 million for three years and there are nine companies that are controlled by this syndicate,” he said in a statement.

All the suspects, aged between 30 and 41, were picked up in Selangor and Putrajaya yesterday

“The MACC has also frozen 12 accounts belonging to individuals and companies totalling over RM25 million,“ he said. -Bernama

More to come