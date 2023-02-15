MACC nabs three company directors over alleged involvement in graft

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested three company directors yesterday on suspicion of being involved in a corruption case worth about RM15 million related to the construction of a naval base in Pahang.

According to sources, the three men, aged between 40 and 50, were arrested at about 8.30 pm yesterday after turning up to give statements at the MACC headquarters here.

“The first suspect is believed to be a company director who lobbied for the construction project, while the other two suspects, who are also company directors, are suspected of asking for and receiving bribes allegedly to be handed over to a former minister,” he said.

The sources said Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin allowed the remand application submitted by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court on all the individuals concerned for three days starting today until Feb 17 for further investigation.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama