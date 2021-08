PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has suggested that automatic tax relief be given to any companies or organisations that implement corruption prevention and educational programmes in the country.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil said the move should be taken because organising such programmes can be quite costly.

Citing an example, he said the estimated cost for a MACC television commercial that features local animated characters Upin Ipin was RM1 million.

“It would be good if the government has a clear policy that any company involved in efforts to raise anti-corruption awareness can get tax relief.

“This means (companies) do not have to apply for (the tax relief) at all time, and with this, the companies do not have to worry because they know that if they are involved in graft awareness programmes, they will get tax relief later,” he said during an interview on MACC.fm radio station here today.

In the MACC Strategic Plan 2021-2025 launched on Aug 3, MACC proposed the creation of a policy to enable tax relief to any organisation that contributes to anti-corruption efforts.

Shamshun Baharin said the tax relief incentive would encourage more companies or organisations to cooperate with MACC to conduct corruption prevention and educational programmes for the community. — Bernama