MACC raids MARA HQ, MARA Corp offices in KL over alleged power abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today raided several Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) offices over alleged integrity issues involving a number of senior officers.

According to a MACC source, the raids were conducted at both the MARA and MARA Corporation headquarters, and at a corporate secretary company around the city beginning at 10.30 am today involving 11 MACC officers.

It is understood that the raids were for the purpose of collecting documents related to power abuse linked to several officers at the agencies, which went viral on social media.

On Saturday, MACC confirmed that it received a report on alleged integrity issues involving several senior officers of MARA who were being investigated internally.

MACC informed that it took the allegations seriously and that an investigation would start on Monday (Feb 7) by taking statements from several witnesses from MARA Corporation.

“The investigation is conducted under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 relating to the offence of any public body officer who uses his/her position to obtain bribes,“ the statement said.