MACC remands ex-CEO, two others for suspected bribery involving RM24 mln

PUTRAJAYA: Three individuals, including the former chief executive officer (CEO) of a bank subsidiary, were remanded for five days from today to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into a corruption case involving more than RM24 million.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Mohd Dinie Shazwan Ab Shukor against a woman who is a former CEO in her 50s, an unemployed 58-year-old man and a 53-year-old financial consultant after the MACC made an application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here.

According to sources, the three individuals were detained by Putrajaya MACC at 6 pm yesterday when they were present to give their statements.

The source said they are suspected of receiving bribes of more than RM24 million as an inducement to approve loan applications of more than RM294 million by a local company, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, the MACC said it is tracking down a witness to assist in the investigation into a corruption case in Selangor this year.

The MACC, in a statement, identified him as L. Mohan Raj, 26, whose last known address is No H-9 Rumah Kos Rendah Peringkat 3 and 4, Jerantut in Pahang.

Those with information are urged to contact investigating officer Ahmad Muaz Safuan Mohd Ali at 011-16133661 email ahmad.muaz@sprm.gov.my.-Bernama