MACC report on Judge Nazlan handed to Chief Justice: Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) report on Appeals Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali relating to a regulatory breach under the Judges’ Code of Ethics 2009 has been handed to Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman (pix) said the MACC related the matter to her through a letter dated Feb 21, 2023, adding that no further information about the matter was conveyed in the letter.

The matter was subject to the Chief Justice’s decision as outlined under Clause 3 and 3A of Article 125 of the Federal Constitution and under Clause 3 of Article 145, the Attorney-General or public prosecutor had the authority under their discretion to begin any proceedings for offences.

“Discretionary powers provided to the Attorney-General under Clause 3 of Article 145 are quite vast and can charge any individual, including a judge, if testimony for an offence fulfils all elements of the charge.

“However, the government cannot intervene with the powers of the Attorney-General or public prosecutor,” she said while winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for the ministry at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

On April 23 last year, local newspapers reported that MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that they had begun an investigation into Mohd Nazlan relating to allegations of unexplained monies in his account.

Mohd Nazlan, who heard former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s case and convicted him on charges of embezzling SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, also lodged a police report over the article.

Meanwhile, on the suggested Parliamentary Services Act, Azalina said that the Prime Minister’s Department’s Legal Affairs Division was finalising the policy and bill.

A Cabinet memorandum on the matter will be presented to the Cabinet soon, she added. -Bernama