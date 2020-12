PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for two individuals to assist in an investigation of corruption cases involving syndicates which abuse check-in and exit stamps at the country’s main borders.

MACC, in a statement today, said the first individual being sought was a man, Chiong Ah Kaw @ Cheong Leong Kim, 75, whose last address was at No.22, Pangsapuri Seri Mesra, Jalan Bahagia 29, Taman Seri Bahagia, 56000 Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, the other individual, a woman, was Li Quin who is a Chinese national in her 30s and a holder of the international passport E32395179 as well as a social visit pass.

In this regard, anyone who knows or have information about the two individuals are asked to contact the investigating officer, assistant superintendent Amirul Ikhwan Selamat at 016-509 8947.

Earlier, it was reported that 65 individuals comprising 39 officers of the Immigration Department of Malaysia, 17 agents and nine civilians were detained through Op Selat, in connection with the case of forgery of entry stamps to cross the national borders.

Op Selat is an operation run by the MACC in collaboration with the Immigration Department to combat corruption syndicates which forged entry stamps to cross national borders. — Bernama