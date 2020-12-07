MACC to begin investigations on ‘new developments’ over Ku Nan’s corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will begin investigations into ‘new developments’ relating to a corruption case involving former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix).

In a media statement, the MACC said that it would re-submit the investigation paper over the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers once it is completed.

“The decision to grant a discharge not amounting to an acquittal does not mean that he is fully released, and he can still be charged at any time if permitted by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“It understood that there are some ‘new developments’ with regards to submissions made by the accused as well as a report filed against a witness in the case which required further investigation by the MACC,“ he said, referring to the same case.

Today, High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali allowed the prosecution’s application to discharge Tengku Adnan who was accused of accepting a bribe of RM1 million from a businessman, Datuk Tan Eng Boon after being informed that there were ‘new developments’ in the case.

Meanwhile, the MACC said Tengku Adnan was also awaiting a decision on another case, which had nothing to do with the court’s decision today.

In that case, Tengku Adnan is accused of soliciting RM2 million from businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, who is the director of Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB), with the trial before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan completed and the decision due on Dec 21. — Bernama