MACC to identify effective methods to explain high-profile graft cases to public: Azam Baki

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would identify more effective methods to inform and explain the developments of high-profile cases to the public, said its Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki(pix).

“Although currently, we think we have been providing the latest information on the cases to the public, there are still those who question it, and we will be looking at the areas that can be improved,” he said in his speech at the MACC 2020 Media Awards presentation ceremony held virtually today.

Azam said the MACC was aware that it was often the focus of the public as corruption was among the main issues that had a major impact on the country.

“In this regard, the people need to know the challenges and direction of the MACC in combating corruption more effectively through operational and preventive efforts and community education,” he said.

He added that each role of the MACC needed be explained to the public continuously so that the level of public confidence in the commission would go up.

Emphasising that sensitivity, legislation and confidentiality must be taken into account in exposing an issue, Azam hoped the media and MACC would understand each other on the matter.

“The cooperation, understanding and direction between the media and MACC are very important,” he said, adding that the media should be clear on the MACC’s role so that it would be easier to disseminate information to the public.

Meanwhile, Azam said the MACC Strategic Plan 2021-2025 launched on Aug 3 had become an important basis for its functions and good governance towards achieving the vision and mission set.

“The objective of this plan is to place the MACC as a top and world-class anti-corruption agency and to create a Malaysian community that is free of corruption,” he added.

At the event, journalists Mohamed Basyir Mohamed Ibrahim from the New Straits Times (NST) and Izwan Rozlin from Sinar Harian (Sinar TV), won first place in the print and electronic media categories, respectively. -Bernama