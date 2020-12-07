MACC to probe new developments in Tengku Adnan graft case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it will investigate certain new developments that resulted in a discharge not amounting to an acquittal of former federal territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix) today over an RM1 million corruption case.

The commission said Tengku Adnan’s defence team had filed in the new developments of the case and a report that was lodged against a witness of the case.

The MACC said it will commence investigations on the fresh developments and will re-submit the probe papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for its evaluation.

The commission said the High Court’s decision today did not grant Tengku Adnan unconditional freedom and he can face charges again if and when the Chambers decides to reinstate the case.

The MACC said the verdict of another unrelated corruption case against Tengku Adnan remains pending.

The High Court’s order was over a charge of Tengku Adnan in 2018 for allegedly receiving RM1 million from a businessman as a kickback related to the development of a plot of land on Jalan Semarak.