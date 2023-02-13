MACC to review alleged misappropriation of MAINS zakat money

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that the case of the alleged misappropriation of zakat funds involving the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) will be reviewed to study the evidence available.

MACC senior director of investigation Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim said the investigation paper had been referred back to the Deputy Public Prosecutor and that instructions had been issued to conduct further probe into the issues arising.

“The MACC wishes to clarify that the case was opened and investigated in 2019, focusing on the issue of corruption and abuse of power,“ he said in a statement today.

On Feb 9, Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail said that no elements of corruption were found concerning the alleged misappropriation of zakat funds involving the MAINS Zakat Sdn Bhd under the MACC Act 2009.

MAINS chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Syeikh Ab Kadir had also issued a statement denying the slander on social media regarding the misappropriation of zakat money in Negeri Sembilan.

Previously, the slander had gone viral on the Telegram application alleging that MAINS had misappropriated zakat money. -Bernama