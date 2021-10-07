MACC views seriously allegations of economic project monopoly in Melaka

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) views seriously the allegations made by former Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron(pix) regarding the issue of economic project monopoly and sand royalty payments in Melaka.

In a statement today, the anti-graft agency said it would send officers to meet Idris to obtain more details on his allegations.

MACC also urged anyone with information or evidence on the matter to come forward.

“We would like to emphasise that failure to report any misconduct under the MACC Act is an offence that can be prosecuted under Section 25 of the MACC Act 2009,” the statement read.

Idris recently claimed that there were several Umno leaders in the state who had been monopolising economic projects as well as cheating the federal government regarding sand royalties, which caused him to withdraw support for the Melaka government.-Bernama