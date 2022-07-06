MACP in talks to extend copyright period of P. Ramlee’s works

IPOH: The Music Authors Copyright Protection (MACP) Berhad is in talks to extend the copyright period for the works of the late Tan Sri P Ramlee, which will end next year.

MACP general manager Mary Yap said this was because according to the Copyright Act 1987, the current copyright period is 50 years after the deaths of the work creators.

“This period is long. Like Tan Sri P Ramlee’s songs which copyright period will expire late next year and we are in discussions to extend it.

“We are in discussions with the authorities to extend the copyright period,“ she said after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ipoh City Council (MBI) and MACP at the MBI building today.

Separately, touching on the MoU, Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said MBI is the first local authority to obtain a license for RadioTV MBI (RTBI).

“The strategic and strong cooperation signed in this MoU ensures that RTBI and events organised by MBI have a valid license from MACP,” he said.

MACP is a collective management organisation that represents music copyright owners such as composers, songwriters, lyricists and music producers.-Bernama