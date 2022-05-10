Macron to attend APEC forum in Bangkok: Thai Foreign Ministry

BANGKOK: French President Emmanuel Macron (pix) has officially confirmed his participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) annual meeting of economic leaders in Bangkok from November 18-19, Sputnik reported, quoting Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat on Wednesday.

“The French president has officially confirmed the participation (in the forum) as a special guest of the Thai prime minister (Prayut Chan-o-cha), the head of the host country of the APEC 2022 forum in Bangkok,“ Sangrat told reporters.

Thailand chairs the organisation’s summit this year.

APEC currently includes 21 economies, or more precisely 19 countries and 2 territories. These are Australia, Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Canada, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Russia, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, Philippines, Chile and Japan, as well as the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Most APEC member states have already confirmed their participation in the Bangkok forum. A number of countries, including the US, have not yet decided on the level of representation due to the busy schedules of their top officials who are also expected to attend the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.-Bernama