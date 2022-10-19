Madagascar dismisses foreign minister over UN vote against Russia

DOUALA: Madagascar's Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato was sacked Tuesday by presidential decree after he voted in favour of a resolution earlier this month at the UN General Assembly condemning Russia’s “illegal” annexation of four regions of eastern Ukraine.

“The Minister of National Defense in the person of General Rakotonirina Richard is responsible for ensuring the interim of the Minister of Foreign Affairs,“ Anadolu Agency reported a decree issued by the Malagasy presidency said.

This decision is applied “due to urgency” and responds to “the proposal of Prime Minister Ntsay Christian,” the presidency announced in a press release.

The Malagasy authorities who signed the decree did not provide further details on the reasons for the dismissal, the report added.

Speaking to the international press, however, Randriamandrato confirmed Tuesday that he was dismissed for condemning Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine at the UN General Assembly on Oct 12.

Randriamandrato had held the ministerial post for nearly seven months after serving as Finance and Budget Minister between 2019 and 2021.

Unlike him, Malagasy authorities including Rakotonirina have always expressed Madagascar’s position of neutrality in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Madagascar was among the African countries that did not support the US resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.-Bernama