Madani a robust framework with six core values

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Madani, the robust framework introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), which lays out his vision of a civilised, skilled and inclusive society, proposes a set of six core values.

The values are keMampanan (Sustainability), KesejAhteraan (Prosperity), Daya cipta (Innovation), hormAt (Respect), keyakiNan (Trust) and Ihsan (Compassion).

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Department, the Madani framework not only focuses on the problem-solving process and meeting the current needs of the nation, but also on the creation of a peaceful and prosperous future which fulfilled the potential of the people and the country.

Madani is targeted to be the basis for each core value that will be explored to strengthen the eight requirements namely economy and finance, legislation, institutions, education, community, culture, urban and rural.

Anwar announced the concept when delivering his mandate titled Developing a Malaysia Madani at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

The event was also attended by the two Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as the majority of the Cabinet members. -Bernama