Madani Education Roadshow best platform to foster ties within education community

SEREMBAN: The Madani Education Roadshow is the best platform for the Education Ministry (MOE) to gain feedback and foster ties with ministry staff and the education community.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said her ministry would hold meetings with the education community, including teachers and students, in a ‘relaxed’ and ‘casual’ manner.

She said the programme started in Negeri Sembilan and will be held in Selangor this Ramadan, before being scheduled for other states.

“The education community can get to mingle and get to know each other....what’s important is to foster ties with each other.

“We want to meet till the grassroots. This programme is not a serious townhall session, we will get feedback from teachers, district education offices about the matters that concern them,” she told reporters here today after attending the MADANI Education Roadshow ceremony here yesterday.

Fadhlina had earlier witnessed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange between Bank Islam group chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Muazzam Mohamed and Yayasan Didik Negara CEO Hardian Hadir.

Mohd Muazzam said the two-year partnership will enable Bank Islam to play a role to support the country’s aspiration to shape and improve the education standard in the country.

The bank also has implemented its Cashless Community pioneer project at 10 selected teacher training institutes in the country this year.

He added that the project is the bank’s effort to encourage cashless payments or the use of QR codes in transactions. -Bernama