Madani Malaysia key to a strong nation

A well-advanced and far-sighted framework or rather a direction unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the name of “Madani Malaysia” on Jan 19 created much enthusiasm and excitement among Malaysians with the anticipation that it will steer and reshape the country in a formidable nation-state.

The framework is based upon six holistic and interconnected components, being a set of core values to live by and used as the foundation of a nation-state.

The values are sustainability, care and compassion, respect, innovation, prosperity and trust (SCRIPT).

Taking cognisance of the intrinsic substance of Madani Malaysia or the Masyarakat Madani concept as espoused by is very timely and laudable to enhance the nation to a civilised society and hence, boost the spirit of unity in this multi-racial and multi-religious society.

A civilised nation that portrays a civilised society is one that is characterised by a high level of culture, education, and social organisation.

The move towards a civilised nation is an ongoing process that requires the participation and commitment of all members of society.

It is a journey that is filled with challenges, but one that is worth undertaking for the betterment of all.

One of the key elements of a civilised nation is education. Education is the foundation upon which all other aspects of civilisation are built.

It is the means by which individuals acquire the knowledge, skills and values that are necessary for the development of a society and to bring about creativity and innovation.

A well-educated population is essential for the advancement of science, technology and arts, as well as for the promotion of democracy, human rights and social justice. It creates respect, trust and compassion too.

Another important aspect of a civilised nation is culture. Culture is the expression of human creativity and diversity, and is what gives a society its unique character and identity.

A nation that is rich in culture such as Malaysia is one that is able to celebrate the diversity of its people and promote understanding and mutual respect among different groups.

A nation that is able to harness the power of culture is able to build stronger communities and foster greater social cohesion.

The rule of law is also a fundamental aspect of a civilised nation. The rule of law is the principle that all citizens are equal before the law and that the law is applied fairly and impartially.

A nation that respects the rule of law is one that is able to provide protection and security for all its citizens and to promote justice and accountability.

A nation that is ruled by law is one that is able to provide a stable and predictable environment for economic development and social progress.

Finally, a civilised nation is one that is characterised by social justice.

Social justice is the principle that all citizens have the right to equal opportunities and a fair distribution of resources.

A nation that is committed to social justice is one that is able to reduce poverty, promote economic growth, and provide access to education, health care and other essential services.

A nation that is able to achieve social justice is one that is able to build stronger and more inclusive communities and promote greater social harmony.

Madani Malaysia sets a stronger foundation to shape a civilised nation that is characterised by a high level of culture, education, social organisation, the rule of law and social justice.

As a society, we need to strive to provide equal opportunity, promote diversity and inclusivity, ensure the rule of law and foster a culture of mutual respect, understanding and cooperation.

By working together, we can build a brighter future for all citizens, and create a nation that is truly civilised.

This is the new “Malaysian Dream” as envisioned by the prime minister and Malaysia as a whole.

Dr G. Periasamy is a senior research fellow at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN).